Andersen isn't an option for Game 2 on Wednesday because of an illness.

Andersen had a 21-11-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage in 34 contests with Carolina during the regular season. Antti Raanta will start in Game 2 on Wednesday after saving 20 of 21 shots in Carolina's 2-1 victory over the Islanders in Monday's series opener. With Andersen unavailable, Pyotr Kochetkov is projected to serve as the backup.