Andersen will be in goal at home against the Canadiens on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen will be between the pipes for the first time since Nov. 2 versus the Rangers, a stretch of 50 games on long-term injured reserve due to a blood clotting issue. There will no doubt be some rust for the backstop to shake off but he should be in contention for regular starts down the stretch. He'll get a decent home matchup in his return, as the Canadiens are 12-12-7 on the road this year.