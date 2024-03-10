Andersen will protect the home net Sunday against Calgary, according to Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.
Andersen made 24 saves in a 4-1 win over Montreal on Thursday in his return to the lineup from a blood clotting issue. In seven appearances this season, he has a 5-1-0 record with a 2.57 GAA and a .904 save percentage. The Flames sit 16th in the league this campaign with 3.14 goals per contest.
