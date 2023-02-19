Andersen made 24 saves and had an assist in a 4-1 win over Washington in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

The only puck that got past him came on a spinning shot by Tom Wilson from the bottom of the left circle at the mid-point of the third period. Andersen has beaten the Caps twice this week and allowed just three goals. Since his return from injury in January, he is 8-1-0 in 10 starts and he has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of those 10. Andersen looks every bit the fantasy star that we've come to expect from him when he's healthy. Fingers crossed he stays that way.