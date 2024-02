Andersen (illness) might make his return next week, GM Don Waddell told Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer on Thursday.

Andersen, who hasn't played since Nov. 2, has a 4-1-0 record, 2.87 GAA and .894 save percentage in six appearances this season. Once he's available, Andersen will likely reassert himself as Carolina's top goaltender. However, with Antti Raanta (lower body) and Pyotr Kochetkov also expected to compete for starts once all three netminders are healthy, Andersen might see less work than most other No. 1s in the league.