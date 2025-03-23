Andersen will defend the road crease against the Ducks on Sunday, Ducks PA Announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov have alternated starts recently, and that trend will continue in the second half of a back-to-back set Sunday. Andersen has picked up wins in each of his last four starts, posting a 1.50 GAA and .939 save percentage during that time.