Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Drawing start against Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen will defend the home crease against the Wild on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Andersen has largely struggled over his last four starts, going 1-3-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .891 save percentage during that time. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Wild, who are scoring 2.79 goals per game this season, which is tied for the 10th-worst mark in the league.
