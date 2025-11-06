Andersen will defend the home crease against the Wild on Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen has largely struggled over his last four starts, going 1-3-0 with a 3.49 GAA and .891 save percentage during that time. He'll have a favorable matchup against the Wild, who are scoring 2.79 goals per game this season, which is tied for the 10th-worst mark in the league.