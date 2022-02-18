Andersen will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's home tilt with Nashville.
After winning 13 of his previous 14 starts, Andersen has lost three of his last four. Still, he's 25-7-2 with a strong 2.07 GAA and .928 save percentage on the year. The veteran netminder is 11-3-1 with a 2.17 GAA at home.
