Andersen kicked out 19 of 22 shots in a 3-2 loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Andersen also allowed three goals versus Boston on Sunday, but he faced 38 shots in that contest. Either way, he's now dropped his last three starts, bringing him down to 19-9-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 30 appearances in 2022-23. Andersen has finished with at least 20 victories in each of his campaigns, with the exception of 2020-21 when he played in just 24 games.