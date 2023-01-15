Andersen turned aside 34 of 35 shots in a 2-1 win against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Andersen had a shutout going until Rickard Rakell beat him at 7:48 of the third period while Pittsburgh was on the power play. Nevertheless, Andersen improved to 7-3-0 with a 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage in 10 contests this season. Andersen returned from a lower-body injury in Thursday's 6-2 win against Columbus and saved 21 of 23 shots in that contest.