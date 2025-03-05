Andersen stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Andersen was outstanding in this win and did everything in his power to lift the Hurricanes to victory in a low-scoring affair. Numbers aside, this was a much-needed bounce-back performance for Andersen, who had lost each of his previous four starts. This was the first win since Jan. 28 for the 35-year-old veteran, though it's uncertain if he'll get the nod versus the Bruins on Thursday given the recent rotation scheme the Hurricanes have implemented between the pipes.