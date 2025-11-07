Andersen made 20 saves in a 4-3 win over Minnesota on Thursday.

Andersen sits with a 5-3-0 record, 2.97 GAA and .892 save percentage in eight starts. He recovered from a weak start Thursday to stone two Canes in tight in the last 10-15 seconds of the second frame that kept his team in the game. Anderson sits 2-3-0 with 17 goals allowed in his last five starts. He's an imperfect option at this point in his career; be ready to shuffle fast when, not if, he gets hurt.