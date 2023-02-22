Andersen stopped 35 of 36 shots, leading the Hurricanes to a 4-1 victory over the Blues on Tuesday.

The second star of the game, Andersen was terrific Tuesday, only giving up a goal in the second period to Justin Faulk. This win marks three straight wins for the Danish goaltender, where he has given up only four goals in the three games combined. On the season, Andersen has a 14-4-0 record with a 2.43 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Friday versus Ottawa marks the next opportunity for Andersen to guard the crease.