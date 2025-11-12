Andersen exited Tuesday's game versus the Capitals in the third period due to an undisclosed injury, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports. After the game, head coach Rod Brind'Amour told reporters that Andersen was pulled by the concussion spotter, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Andersen allowed three goals on 27 shots prior to sustaining the injury. Pyotr Kochetkov took over in goal. Given Andersen's lengthy injury history, expect the Hurricanes to exercise caution, especially since they also have Brandon Bussi on the NHL roster as a third goalie.