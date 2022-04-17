Andersen (undisclosed) needed assistance getting off the ice in the third period of Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen was hurt late in the third period after making a save. He allowed seven goals on 33 shots prior to the injury. It's never a good sign when a player needs help off the ice, and it would be a huge blow for the Hurricanes to lose their top netminder for any amount of time. More information on his status should surface before Monday's game versus the Coyotes. If Andersen misses time, Antti Raanta would take over as the starter and Alex Lyon would likely be recalled from AHL Chicago to serve as backup.