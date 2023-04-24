Andersen (undisclosed) is set to return to the lineup for Game 5 against the Islanders on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen will likely be forced to accept a backup role behind Antti Raanta, who has helped give the Hurricanes a 3-1 series lead heading into Tuesday's matchup. At this point, it would likely take a stumble or two by Raanta to afford Andersen the opportunity to get into a playoff contest.