Andersen is slated to defend the cage for Tuesday's home game against the Lightning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen was sidelined for the final 20 games of the 2021-22 campaign due to a knee injury. Heading into this season, the veteran Andersen figures to take the starting role with Antti Raanta serving as the No. 2 option. Prior to his absence, Andersen still managed to rack up 35 wins, his first time reaching that mark since 2018-19 when he was with Toronto.