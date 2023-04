Andersen is expected to start on the road in Game 6 against the Islanders on Friday.

Andersen is making his first start of the 2023 playoffs after Antti Raanta allowed 12 goals on 113 shots over the last four contests. Andersen had a 21-11-1 record, 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage in 34 regular-season outings. The Islanders have averaged 2.80 goals per game in the first-round series.