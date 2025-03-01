Andersen is slated to patrol the home crease versus Edmonton on Saturday.

Andersen has struggled of late, losing his last three games while allowing 10 goals on 68 shots (.853 save percentage). Overall, Andersen is 6-4-0 with one shutout, a 2.31 GAA and a .903 save percentage across 10 starts this season. He will face the Oilers, who have lost five straight games and are tied for eighth with the Hurricanes in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.25 goals per game.