Andersen is slated to start at home against Toronto on Sunday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen will try to rebound after allowing nine goals on 55 shots (.836 save percentage) over his past two appearances. He's 13-6-1 with a 2.20 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 20 outings this season. Toronto ranks ninth overall in goals per game with 3.23.