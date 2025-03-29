Andersen made 14 of 15 saves in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Outside of the Habs' lone goal just 23 seconds into the game, Andersen shut out the Canadiens the rest of the way only facing 14 more shots. The 35-year-old netminder is up to a 12-5-0 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .919 save percentage in 17 appearances this season. With Friday's victory, Andersen extended his winning streak to six games and has allowed just nine goals during the streak. He remains available in several fantasy leagues and is currently one of the best netminders to deploy despite alternating starts with Pyotr Kochetkov in net. Andersen is just two wins away from passing his win total from a season ago and provides great value in net during the fantasy playoffs. If Carolina continues to alternate its netminders and starts Kochetkov on Sunday, Andersen is likely to start Wednesday against the Capitals.