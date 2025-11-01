default-cbs-image
Andersen will guard the road goal against Boston on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen stopped 29 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Vegas, with the fifth goal being an empty-netter. He has a 4-2-0 record this season while allowing 19 goals on 176 shots. Boston sits 16th in the league with 3.31 goals per game this campaign.

