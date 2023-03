Andersen will be between the home pipes versus Vegas on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen has won his last two games, giving up only one goal on 28 shots. Overall, Andersen is 16-6-0 with a 2.35 GAA and .906 save percentage. He has had injury woes, missing two months of action with a lower-body injury from early November to early January. Andersen will face the Golden Knights, who are 17th in scoring, averaging 3.14 goals per game this season.