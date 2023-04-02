Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen is coming off a 19-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Detroit. He has a 19-9-1 record this season with a 2.47 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 30 appearances. The Islanders rank 22nd in the league this campaign with 2.92 goals per game. Andersen will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Antti Raanta posted a 14-save shutout win over Montreal on Saturday.