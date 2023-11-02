Per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site, Andersen was the first goaltender off the ice at practice and is expected to patrol the crease versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Andersen is 4-0-0 this season, giving up 13 goals on 116 shots. He has played two strong games in a row, defeating Seattle and Philadelphia, while giving up only four goals on 54 shots. Andersen will face the Rangers, who are returning home after going a perfect 5-0-0 on their Western road trip.