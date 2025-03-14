Andersen will start at home versus the Red Wings on Friday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Andersen will handle the goaltending duties for the first half of a back-to-back set, leaving Pyotr Kochetkov to start Saturday in Philadelphia. Andersen has won his last two starts, allowing just three goals on 47 shots in that span.
