Andersen will start at home versus the Red Wings on Friday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen will handle the goaltending duties for the first half of a back-to-back set, leaving Pyotr Kochetkov to start Saturday in Philadelphia. Andersen has won his last two starts, allowing just three goals on 47 shots in that span.

