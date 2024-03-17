Andersen will defend the road net Sunday versus Ottawa, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen has stopped 63 of 66 shots during his three-game winning streak. In nine appearances this campaign, he has a 7-1-0 record with a 2.19 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Senators sit 14th in the league this campaign with 3.17 goals per contest.