Andersen stopped 57 of 60 shots in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 1.

Andersen gave up a couple of goals to the Panthers' top line in the second period. He settled in for over 100 minutes of playing time before a late turnover in the fourth overtime led to Matthew Tkachuk's game-winning tally. This was the first time Andersen's been charged with a loss this postseason, and just the third time in seven outings he's given up multiple goals. Assuming he recovers well from the marathon game, he should be back in net for Game 2 on Saturday.