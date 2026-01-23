Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Falls short in shootout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Andersen stopped 19 shots in regulation and overtime and four of six shootout attempts during Thursday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.
Carolina once again kept the shot volume low on Andersen, but the chances he did see were from in close and in high-danger areas. The veteran netminder is 2-0-2 over his last four starts and didn't face more than 30 shots on net in any of them, posting a 2.43 GAA and .880 save percentage over that stretch.
