Andersen allowed three goals on 18 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.

Andersen never received a lead to protect in this contest despite facing significantly less traffic than Jesper Wallstedt in the other crease. The 36-year-old Andersen has gone 0-1-2 with 10 goals allowed on 68 shots over his last three outings. He dropped to 5-4-2 with a 3.07 GAA and an .883 save percentage in 11 starts overall. If he continues to struggle, Pyotr Kochetkov may start to receive more playing time, and Brandon Bussi is also in the mix. The Hurricanes' road trip continues in Winnipeg on Friday.