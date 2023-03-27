Andersen stopped 35 shots in regulation and overtime but went 0-for-2 in the shootout during Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Andersen came up big as the Hurricanes rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period, but his luck ran out in the shootout. The veteran netminder hasn't been at his best in March, going 5-3-1 in nine starts with a .901 save percentage, but with Antti Raanta (lower body) closing in on his return, Andersen could get a chance to reset and take a breather before the regular season is done.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Tough loss to Blueshirts•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Stops 29 in win•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Guarding cage versus Rangers•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Wins despite middling effort•