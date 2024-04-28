Andersen made 32 saves Saturday in a 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 4 of the Hurricanes' first-round series.

Carolina had a chance to sweep the series on the road but couldn't find a winner in the first OT period despite firing 17 shots at Semyon Varlamov, opening the door for Mathew Barzal to save New York's season. Andersen has played brilliantly to begin the playoffs, posting a 2.07 GAA and .920 save percentage through four games, and he should be in the crease again for Game 5 on Tuesday as the Canes try to punch their ticket to the second round.