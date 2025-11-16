Andersen made 19 saves in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Carolina out-shot the visitors 36-23 on the night, but Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl took eight of those shots, and that proved to be the difference as the superstar duo scored three times. Andersen has only one win in his last five starts, going 1-3-1 with a 3.49 GAA and .869 save percentage, and it may not be long before Pyotr Kochetkov begins seeing a greater share of the workload in the Hurricanes' crease.