Andersen allowed three goals on 32 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to Ottawa.

Andersen was solid Monday, making 29 saves, but Claude Giroux's third-period tally would stand as the game-winner in a 3-2 Hurricanes loss. The 33-year-old Andersen is 20-11-1 this year with a .904 save percentage. Antti Raanta will likely get that start Tuesday, lining up Andersen for the regular season finale Thursday against the Panthers.