Andersen made 14 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit.

Carolina did its usual good job of limiting chances by the opposition, but Andersen still allowed three goals on only 13 shots through the first two periods before the Hurricanes mounted a frantic rally in the third just to force OT. The veteran netminder has struggled in five starts since Pyotr Kochetkov (hip) landed on IR in late December, going 1-3-1 with a 3.99 GAA and ghastly .826 save percentage over that stretch.