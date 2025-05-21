Andersen stopped 15 shots Tuesday in the Hurricanes' 5-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Two of the pucks that beat him came on Florida power plays and two others found their way through heavy traffic in front of Andersen, but the veteran netminder also didn't look quite as sharp as he had earlier in the playoffs. The five goals were the most he's allowed this postseason, but he still sports a 1.74 GAA and .919 save percentage through 10 starts. Andersen will look to bounce back in Game 2 on Thursday.