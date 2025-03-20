Andersen was the first goalie off during Thursday's morning skate, Max Miller of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the road start against San Jose.

Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov have alternated starts in recent weeks, and that trend will continue Thursday. Andersen is in the midst of a three-game winning streak in which he's posted a 1.67 GAA and .932 save percentage. Despite Andersen's recent hot streak, Kochetkov is riding a five-game winning streak, so it seems likely that the pair of netminders will continue to split time for now.