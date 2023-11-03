Andersen made 24 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

Chris Kreider beat him on the power play in the first frame. And Will Cuylie scored the eventual winner with 9:39 remaining in the game. It was Andersen's first loss since his return from injury, and he's 4-1-0 on the season. His 2.87 GAA and .894 save percentage look dull from the outside, but the the Canes continue to sharpen their game. As long as he stays healthy, Andersen will be a solid fantasy play.