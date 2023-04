Andersen stopped 20 of 22 shots in a 3-0 loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Andersen surrendered two goals on eight shots in the first period. He was flawless after that, but Carolina wasn't able to get anything past Juuse Saros. Nashville's final goal was scored on an empty net. Andersen is 20-10-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 32 outings this season. He's won only one of his last five contests despite allowing just 11 goals in that span.