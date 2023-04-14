Andersen turned aside 30 shots in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

The four goal were the most he'd allowed since March 18, but Andersen still rolled to his 21st win of the season thanks to big-time goal support. The veteran netminder heads into the playoffs with a 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage, and while Antti Raanta posted better ratios during the regular season, Andersen seems the more likely choice of coach Rod Brind'Amour to start Game 1 of the Hurricanes' first-round series against the Islanders.