Andersen will patrol the home crease during Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg, NHL.com reports.
Andersen wasn't great in his last start Saturday versus Vegas, surrendering three goals on only 23 shots en route to an ugly 4-0 defeat. He'll try to return to the win column in a home matchup with a Jets team that's 17-15-1 on the road this season.
