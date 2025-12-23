Andersen will be between the pipes at home versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen hasn't featured in the crease since Dec. 4 versus Toronto, with the Canes having split the last nine starts between Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkov. At some point, Carolina will likely have to make a decision in the crease rather than carrying three netminders, and it appears Andersen could be the odd man out.