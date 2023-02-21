Andersen will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Blues, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Andersen has won four of his last five outings, allowing 13 goals over that span. The Blues have lost their last two games following their trade of former captain Ryan O'Reilly to the Maple Leafs, so it appears they're still working on adjusting, making this a solid matchup for Andersen to continue his recent success.