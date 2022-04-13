Andersen made 28 saves in a 4-2 victory over the Rangers on Tuesday.

He's part of the NHL's top penalty kill, which shut down the NHL's second-ranked power play (0-4 with just four shots on the night). Andersen was beaten by K'Andre Miller at the 1:03 mark of the second period when the Rangers' defender cut to the right post and converted a cross-crease post from Mika Zibanejad. That made it 1-0. Chris Kreider scored his 50th of the season at 18:22 of the third period with the Rangers' net empty to draw the game to 3-2., but that was it. Andersen is now 35-13-3, and with eight games left for the Canes, he has every change to best his career win mark of 38 (2017-18).