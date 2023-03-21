Andersen will protect the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen has won four of his last five games, allowing just 11 goals in that span. The 33-year-old will get a look at a Rangers team that is pushing to catch up with the Hurricanes in the standings, though Andersen's strong play of late should still make him a strong fantasy option.