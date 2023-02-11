Andersen will face the Rangers at home Saturday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Andersen has hit the ground running since his return, going 6-0-0 with a 2.19 GAA over his last seven outings. The veteran netminder has registered a .903 save percentage with an 11-3-0 record through 15 games this season. He's been better at home with a .912 save percentage across eight appearances.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Allows four in victory•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Slated to start•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Earns 10th win of 2022-23•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Facing Bruins•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Will serve as backup Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Sustains upper-body injury•