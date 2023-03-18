Andersen will start Saturday on the road against Philadelphia, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is coming off a 21-save performance in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Winnipeg. He has a 17-7-0 record this season with a 2.41 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 25 appearances. The Flyers sit 31st in the league this campaign with 2.59 goals per game. Andersen will get the second half of Carolina's back-to-back after Pyotr Kochetkov played in Friday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.