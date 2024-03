Andersen is expected to start at home against Florida on Thursday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen has a 6-1-0 record, 2.49 GAA and .904 save percentage in eight contests this season. He's won his last two starts while saving 42 of 45 shots (.933 save percentage). The Panthers have a 24-8-2 road record, so they're likely to be a significant challenge for Andersen.