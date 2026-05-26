Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Hangs on for OT win

Andersen made 11 saves Monday in the Hurricanes' 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Carolina continues to play stingy defense and limit chances against Andersen, and the veteran netminder had little chance on a Montreal power-play goal early in the second period that tied the game at 2-2. He shut the door the rest of the way, before Andrei Svechnikov found the OT winner. Andersen's 2.77 GAA and .804 save percentage in the ECF are alarming, but it's been good enough to get the 'Canes two wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals. He should be between the pipes again for Game 4 on Wednesday.