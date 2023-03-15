Andersen made 21 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Jets.

Carolina took a 3-1 into the third period, and while Winnipeg struck twice in the final 20 minutes, the Jets never managed to tie it up. Andersen has won three of his last four starts and sports a 2.29 GAA and .903 save percentage since the All-Star break, and the Hurricanes' stingy defense should continue to make life fairly easy for the netminder down the stretch.